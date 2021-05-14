Probe ordered into minor UP boy selling liquor

The Commission chairperson Dr Vishesh Kumar Gupta said, "At a time when the government and administration is gearing up for a third wave of Covid-19, which is likely to impact the children, a video has come to the fore where a minor boy was spotted dealing with customers at a liquor shop."

Lucknow, May 14 (IANS) The UP Child Rights Commission has ordered a probe into an incident involving a minor boy allegedly seen selling alcohol at a liquor shop owned by his father in Moradabad district.

He said that the commission has written a letter to the UP DGP HC Awasthi, Moradabad district magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh and Moradabad SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary, to take action in the Gunj Market area matter.

In the video, Covid safety protocols like wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing were found breached.

The license of the shop is issued in the name of Sukhvir Singh, who is the boy's father. He further said that his father had gone back home for a break.

Gupta said: "Such act is punishable offence with an imprisonment of up to five years. Legal action shall be taken up in the case as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015."

Moradabad police said that police personnel had rushed to the spot after the video had gone viral.

SHO Kotwali police station said that an inquiry revealed that the boys, one 17-year-old and the other 21-year-old, had come to meet father at the shop and were just looking after the shop in father's absence and not dealing with customers.

Police said that no complaint has been received in the matter.

--IANS

amita/in