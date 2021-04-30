Probe ordered into policemen snatching away oxygen cylinder

Agra, April 30 (IANS) Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Rajiv Krishna has ordered a probe into allegations that a group of policemen forcibly took away an oxygen cylinder from a 17-year-old boy who had arranged it for his mother, a critical Covid-19 patient admitted at a private hospital.

She died two hours later.

Videos of the youth in a PPE kit, down on his knees and crying as he pleads with the cops to give him back the cylinder or 'my mother will die' was shared on social media platforms, drawing widespread criticism.

The youth, Ansh Goyal, later told reporters that the policemen forcibly took away the oxygen cylinder he had got for his mother. His family alleged that they took away the oxygen cylinder for a 'VIP patient'.

ADG Rajiv Krishna said, "Strict action will be taken against the guilty policemen after the probe."

Earlier, the local police had denied the charges and said that the cylinder was empty.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Botre Rohan Pramod said, "The man was requesting the police to provide him with an oxygen cylinder for treatment of his relative. No one was taking away any cylinder. The video is misleading."

He also added that the cylinders were empty but did not explain why the policemen would take away an empty cylinder.

According to sources, deceased, Usha, was a niece of senior Jan Sangh leader, late Lala Roshanlal -- a close associate of Champat Rai, vice-president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

--IANS

amita/rt