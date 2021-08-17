Probe ordered into video where police asks complainant to 'change her route'

Chandauli (UP), Aug 17 (IANS) The Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandauli has ordered a probe into a video that shows a police inspector asking a woman to change her route and avoid the miscreants who were harassing her, instead of initiating action against the accused.

Additional SP Chandauli, Dayaram Saroj, said, "The video being made viral on social media contains a conversation between the complainant Vikas a.k.a Ravi Upadhyaya of Dhina and inspector Dhanapur. The woman, Poonam Dubey, who could be seen in the video, was accompanying Vikas."

He further said, "Though the alleged conversation seems to be out of context, the circle officer of Sakaldiha has been asked to probe into the matter and submit his report at the earliest. Any action will be taken in this episode as per the outcome of the CO's investigation."

According to police, Vikas was married to one Khushi Pandey in 2020. After a few days of the marriage, a dispute occurred between the couple and their families on the issue of jewellery.

Later, Khushi's family started alleging that Vikas and his family members were torturing her.

When Vikas reached Dhanapur police station and alleged that his in-laws were troubling him. Inspector Dhanapur reportedly asked Vikas and the woman accompanying him to take precautions as investigation in their dispute was in progress and both the groups should show patience till the issue was resolved.

"The inspector had asked them to avoid confrontation and try not to come face to face. However, a portion of the conversation was made viral on social media to give a false impression that the inspector suggested the woman to change her route in view of the threat," the police added.

--IANS

amita/rs