Probe results of Saudi-led coalition's ops in Yemen announced

In a press conference, JIAT spokesperson Mansour Al-Mansour refuted a number of claims raised by global bodies and international organizations allegedly committed by the coalition forces, Xinhua news agency reported citing Saudi Press Agency.

Riyadh, Oct 28 (IANS) The Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT) in Yemen announced on Wednesday the results of investigations into allegations against some military operations conducted by the Saudi-led coalition.

He confirmed that the investigations and collection of evidence have proven that the coalition has nothing to do with the attack that targeted a hospital in Saada and another one in Lahj governorate.

The team confirmed that the coalition attacked a health center in Sanaa Governorate in 2015 when the building was under construction and used by Houthis to store weapons and ammunition.

The spokesperson said that the targeting of the center was eligible for being a military target.

The team also refuted claims that missiles hit two buildings at Al-Thawrah General Hospital, which served hundreds of thousands of Yemenis in Taiz city.

According to the spokesperson, the probe confirmed that no military operations were conducted by the coalition near the hospital during the mentioned date.

In 2014, Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of capital Sanaa. The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.

