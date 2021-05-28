Probe to be conducted without any interference in Bangladeshi woman rape case: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): After a video went viral on social media in connection with a case of alleged rape and assault of a woman from Bangladesh, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday informed that a directive has been issued for the probe to be conducted without any interference.



"There is no name of the victim mentioned in the FIR. A directive has been issued for the probe to be conducted without any interference. We're giving all information to the court. 5-6 persons were arrested within few hours of the video going viral," Bommai told reporters here.

"The allegation is that we did not take any steps till the video went viral. Initially, we did not know the location of the video. A probe revealed the location of the video, after which the accused were traced and arrested," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, a case against all six accused persons, including two women, was registered in Bengaluru.

Dr Sharanappa SD, DCP East Bengaluru City informed that, as per the preliminary information, it is found that the victim and accused knew each other.

"We have secured six accused--four men and two women so far. As per the preliminary information, we have found that the victim and accused are known to each other. Accused is being questioned," said DCP East Bengaluru City.

"This morning when we went to examine the crime spot where two accused tried to escape and were shot. They are hospitalised. We have traced the victim. We will get her version and proceed probe. Preliminary info has confirmed that both victim and accused are from Bangladesh," he added.

Kamal Pant, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner had earlier said that the victim, who is also a Bangladeshi, was brought to India for trafficking and was tortured and brutalised due to a financial matter.

"Based on the contents of the video and preliminary investigation, a case of rape and assault has been registered against 6 persons including 2 women at Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar police station. A police team has also been deputed to an adjoining state to trace the victim so that she could join the investigation," Pant tweeted.

"According to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, all of the accused are part of the same group and are believed to be from Bangladesh. The victim who is also a Bangladeshi was brought to India for trafficking and was tortured and brutalised due to a financial matter," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

