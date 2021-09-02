Probing how grenade reached there: Police on grenade explosion in Gujarat

Aravalli (Gujarat) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Gujarat Police on Thursday informed that it is probing how grenade reached the site as a blast rocked the family's house in Godhkulla village under Shamlaji taluka of Aravalli district on August 28.



"Prima facie, it looks like a hand grenade blast that occurred on August 28 in Shamlaji. We are probing how the grenade reached there," Aravalli Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat told ANI.

Earlier, the police informed that in its investigations, it came to know that the deceased man had found the grenade near the village pond.

The police had informed, "A man and his daughter died in the blast. The deceased man had found the grenade near the village pond."

Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

