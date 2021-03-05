'Problems among neighbouring nations should be resolved via talks'

"It's a great achievement. The development of Bangladesh is miraculous," he told the Prime Minister, while adding that "the comfort levels of both the countries are so high now that there is no issue that we cannot discuss and resolve through amicable dialogue".

During the meeting, the Indian Minister praised Hasina's leadership for Bangladesh's exit from the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) status.

She made the remarks while meeting Jainshankar at her official residence Ganobhaban here on Thursday evening.

Jaishankar also reaffirmed India's commitment to assist Bangladesh in facing the Covid-19 situation.

While appreciating India's help against the crisis, the Prime Minister said that Bangladesh took prompt action to check the pandemic by engaging all the concerned people, including physicians, law enforcers, members of the armed forces and administration.

Regarding the nationwide vaccination programme which was launched last month, she said: "The (Covid-19 inoculation) programme is being rolled out in phases as it aims to include everyone under the plan."

Hasina also mentioned that the economy of Bangladesh is progressing despite the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with recent floods and cyclones.

Its remittance inflow has also increased during the period.

Noting that agriculture was the priority of Bangladesh during the pandemic, Hasina said: "We've put emphasis on growing more food grains."

She added her government also extended support to its expatriate returnees during this tough time.

Jaishankar also said that it was a great honour for India to participate in the celebrations marking the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

Jaishankar added he had fruitful meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Bangladesh during which he will participate in the celebrations.

The visiting Indian External Affairs Minister gifted two books, including one titled "Liberation War of Bangladesh" which was written by his father K. Subrahmanyam, to Hasina.

The Bangladeshi Prime Minister also gifted seven volumes of a 14-volume book titled "Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman" to Jaishankar.

Hasina's International Relation Affairs Adviser Gowher Rizvi, Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K. Doraiswami were present at the meeting .

Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Thursday morning on a brief official visit at the invitation of Momen.

He left Dhaka at 9.40 p.m. aboard a special aircraft.

