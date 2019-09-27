Process for creating post of Law Officers for each jail is under progress: Delhi Govt tells Court

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday disposed of a petition

seeking the appointment of Law Officers for every jail in Delhi after the Delhi Government submitted that the process for the creation of such post in under progress.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar passed the order stating: "We direct the respondent to complete the process for appointing Law Officer for each Jail in Delhi, as expeditiously as possible and preferably within 12 weeks from the order of this court."

Petitioner Amit Sahni said that he is satisfied with the steps taken by the respondents for the appointment of Law Officers for each jail.The PIL was filed to ensure compliance of Section 6 of Delhi Prison Act, 2000 by appointing one Law Officer for every jail of Delhi.The petition had stated that Delhi Prison Act, 2000 (Delhi Act No.2 of 2002) was passed by the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi on 23rd November 2000.Section 6 of Delhi Prison Act, 2000 mandates that there shall be a Law Officer for every Jail. Apart from the same, it further mandates that there shall be a Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, a Medical Officer and a Welfare Officer for every jail.The petition had alleged that there is only one Law Officer for all jails, who is having an office at Prison Headquarters, Tihar, New Delhi.Further apart from the mandate of Section 6 of Delhi Prison Act, 2000, one Law Officer must be available at the Prison Headquarters, while at present, the only Law Officer is dealing with all legal issues relating all 16 jails of Delhi. (ANI)