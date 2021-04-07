Process to form mining corporation has begun: Goa CM

When asked about the progress regarding the setting up of a corporation to oversee the functioning of the mining industry, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said: "It is going on".

Panaji, April 7 (IANS) The Goa government has started the process of forming a mining corporation, even as the poll-bound state looks to restart mining operations, which have been non-functional for more than two years now.

Sawant had proposed the formation of a state mining corporation in his budget speech last month in his government's bid to "the mining industry in the state back on track".

Mining activity in Goa was banned by the apex court first in 2012, following the unearthing of a Rs 35,000 crore scam by a judicial commission appointed by the central government. But was resumed in 2015 with restrictions, before it stopped again after the apex court in 2018, found irregularities in renewal of 88 mining leases.

The BJP-led government in Goa has been under pressure to restart the mining industry, especially with the state assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

