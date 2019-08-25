Proclaimed offender arrested in Delhi

According to the police, the accused, a resident of Sultanpuri, was declared proclaimed offender in the case when he failed to appear before a court after coming out of jail. He was also declared a proclaimed offender in another case of the Arms Act, registered at Jyoti Nagar Police Station, a senior police officer said.

The police said Rajiv was involved in several cases of robbery, assault on police officers, theft, the Arms Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Delhi and Ghaziabad.

One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were seized from him.