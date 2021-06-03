Proclaimed offender arrested with illegal weapons in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 3 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested a notorious proclaimed offender and also recovered two illegal weapons from his possession, officials said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Bishambar alias Pahalwan (43) of Baliyawas village in Gurugram.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said the accused was arrested by a team of crime branch Sector-10 led by Sub-Inspector Dalpat Singh after a tip-off from near Ghata village on Wednesday. During the search, cops recovered two country-made pistols from him.