Procurement rules relaxed for COVID-19 relief till September 30

"The Government of India has exempted the public procurement of supplies required for containment of COVID-19 global pandemic from the applicability of Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017. The order issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry says that the aforesaid exemption shall be applicable till 30.09.2021," the press release read. (ANI)

