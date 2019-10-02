Production warrant for Talwar's aide Yasmeen issued

Special CBI Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj passed the order here on Tuesday directing the Tihar Jail authorities to produce her before the court on Thursday.

Yasmeen Kapoor, currently in judicial custody, is lodged in the Tihar Jail in another case.

"It's alleged the accused (Yasmeen Kapoor) is a co-conspirator of Deepak Talwar in the criminal conspiracy for laundering of proceeds of crime. She was director/shareholder in many companies of accused Talwar," the order copy stated.

The case relates to negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing losses to Air India. Earlier, the same court cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Yasmeen Kapoor after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused her of misusing the relief granted to her. She was granted anticipatory bail on March 22 while Talwar is still in the judicial custody.