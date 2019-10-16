Production warrant issued against Chidambaram after arrest

The order was passed by Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar after the ED informed the court that it has formally arrested Chidambaram from inside the Tihar Jail.

The court has asked the Tihar Jail authorities to produce Chidambaram before it on Thursday.

During the hearing, ED's legal team led by Standing Counsel Amit Mahajan and Naveen Kumar Matta told the court that they have also recorded the statement of Chidambaram while interrogating him in the Tihar Jail.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the ED formally arrested Chidambaram after almost two hours of questioning.

The same court on Tuesday had allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Chidambaram and then arrest him if deemed necessary. The court passed the order while dealing with the application filed by the ED seeking permission to arrest the former finance minister in the money laundering case related to INX Media. "Application for arrest of the accused is being treated as an application for interrogation in the present case and is being allowed accordingly," the court ruled. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in the INX Media case by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.