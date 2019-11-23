Professional development workshop for English teachers held in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): A three-day workshop on 'Professional Development of English Teachers' was hosted by the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad at Shiksha Sadan in Panchkula.

The workshop was inaugurated by State Project Director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, Dr Rakesh Gupta., according to a release on Saturday.



The workshop was held "to improve the professional accomplishment of identified low performing teachers based on the academic results of the students taught by them in board examination (BSEH)."

Speaking at the inauguration, Gupta said that the 90 per cent of the teachers had enhanced their performance at the previous training workshops held in the past years.

The program incharge Rajwant Kaur emphasized the role of English as global language and challenges faced by English teachers in government schools at the event. (ANI)