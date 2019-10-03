Progress in States not because of Centre: Kamal Nath

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Commenting on the Centre-state dynamics, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said the "progress in the states is not because of the Centre but despite it."



"There is no interaction, no engagement and no intellectual understanding of the concept of federalism. Progress in states, I would put it very bluntly, is not because of the Centre, but despite it," said Nath while speaking at an event here.

"Here is a council, where there are a few states (run by non-BJP parties) and rest are run by one party, they come there to sign on the dotted line," said Nath.

The session on 'Centre-state dynamics and GST Council' had been organised by the World Economic Forum here in the national capital.

Along with Nath, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma were also part of the discussion. (ANI)

