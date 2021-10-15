Progressive thinker, theatre artist G K Govinda Rao no more

Rao (86) was active in public life and participated in all major public movements in the state.

Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 15 (IANS) Noted progressive thinker, theatre person and writer Professor G.K. Govinda Rao, known for his sharp criticism, passed away in the wee hours of Friday at his daughter's residence in Karnataka's Hubballi.

Born on April 27, 1937, Rao started his career as an English Professor. He had been a theatre artist for more than five decades.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his condolences and stated that society has lost one of the finest thinkers.

Opposition leader K.Siddaramaiah in his condolence message explained that Prof. Rao was his well-wisher, guide and dear friend.

"I am one among the family, friends and fans who share the grief of his death. I am shocked by his death," Siddaramaiah maintained.

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwathnarayan stated that Prof. Rao believed in democratic values and dialogue. He raised his voice whenever it was required in society. "We have lost a thinker," he added.

Rao had acted in several Kannada films, including 'Grahana' and has appeared in lead roles in the Kannada TV serials, including popular 'Malgudi Days'. He was considered an authoritative resource person in the fields of theatre and cinema.

He also used to give lectures to university students on theatre topics.

Rao was a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noted writer S.L. Bhyrappa and Late Pejavar Seer on the issues of the treatment of minorities and blind beliefs.

His literary works include 'Eshwara Allah', 'Manu versus Ambedkar; Tamma Ayke Yavudu', 'Shakespeare Samvaada' and others.

