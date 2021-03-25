Prohibit use of children in any form during election campaign: NCPCR to poll authorities

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the apex child rights body, has asked poll authorities in four states and one Union Territory to prohibit the use of children during the election campaign in any form, taking "serious view" on the usage of minors in various activities such as sloganeering, distributing pamphlets and participation in rallies.



In an advisory to the poll authorities in West Bengal, Puducherry, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Thursday, the NCPCR said it has been receiving numerous complaints about usage of children during election campaigns in multifarious activities, which are in derogation and violation of rights of children.

"After perusing such complaints, the commission has observed that during elections children are being used for sloganeering, circulation of pamphlets, election campaigns, etc. The Commission, accordingly, has taken a serious view on the usage of children in such activities and has taken cognizance upon these complaints in the past for seeking action in these matters," the right body said.

The apex child rights body has asked poll authorities to prohibit the use of children during the election campaign in any form whatsoever, either for distribution of posters/pamphlets, pasting posters or to participate in slogan shouting, campaign rallies and election meetings, including pasting posters, hanging banners, distributing pamphlets and even participating in campaign rallies.

It also recommended that such advisory prohibiting the use of children during elections may also be included in the model code of conduct for future elections, as to prevent such instances of the use of children in election campaigns.

Assembly polls in four states and Puducherry will start from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

