Prohibitory orders withdrawn in Jammu, eased in Valley

According to the order issued by Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, under which gathering of more than four people is banned, is withdrawn from Jammu Municipal Limits. All school, and colleges to open from Saturday.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who has been camping in Srinagar since the past few day, on Friday held a meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, Malik and Doval stressed on the importance of reaching out to people and helping them meet their daily needs, besides ensuring their safety and security.

The two also discussed the arrangements in place for the observance of Eid-ul-Adha. The National Security Advisor, who has been spending time meeting locals and having lunch with them, on Friday too visited downtown Srinagar and spent some time interacting with troops and locals. Ahead of revoking Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and dividing the state into two Union Territories, the Central government had clamped prohibitory orders across the state on Sunday night, and put it under complete lockdown, to prevent separatists from raising trouble over the move. Despite the easing of restrictions in Kashimir, the sale of sheep and goats for the Eid has not taken off, as people are still apprehensive.