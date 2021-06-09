Project launched for children orphaned by Covid in Haryana

Justice Gupta emphasized the need of awareness as it is the only effective tool that can bring changes in the mindset towards social responsibilities and to fight the pandemic.

Chandigarh, June 9 (IANS) Haryana State Legal Services Authority Executive Chairman, Justice Rajan Gupta, on Wednesday launched projects to create awareness about rights and benefits of the children who were orphaned amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Awareness has a great impact on our society in making it more sensible, responsible and reliable. With this view, the legal services authority has launched projects aiming maximum mass awareness and strengthening the legal services," he said.

The projects included a short-animated clip on Covid mask etiquettes, "Corona Home Warriors", an awareness drive about children who lost their parents.

Justice Gupta focused on the difficulties and challenges being faced by the legal services authorities in achieving the motto of "Access to justice for all".

He asked authorities to ensure quality legal services through panel advocates by improving their selection process and identifying those advocates who are competent and have sense of commitment towards the legal aid work.

Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan said all efforts would be made to reach each and every child who has lost his/her parents during the pandemic.

Earlier, the legal services authority had carried out a project in which 24,911 people were vaccinated in association with the Health Department. Also in association with NGOs and jail authorities, 46,096 masks were prepared and 64,426 masks were distributed among the needy.

--IANS

vg/skp/