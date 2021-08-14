  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Prolonged civil war, or complete isolation of Afghanistan: Guterres

Prolonged civil war, or complete isolation of Afghanistan: Guterres

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Aug 14th, 2021, 12:00:09hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Sanjeev Sharma
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features