Prominent Kashmiri women protest Article 370 abrogation

A group of prominent including Suraiya Abdullah, sister of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, his daughter Safiya Abdullah, Hawa Bashir, wife of former J&K Chief Justice Bashir Ahmed Khan, and others staged a peaceful protest in the Press Enclave area of Residency Road here.

"On August 5, we were locked inside our homes and Article 370 was abrogated. This is a marriage by compulsion which won't work," Suraiya Abdullah told reporters.

Before the protesters could hit the road, the police intervened and took them into preventive custody.

This is the first public protest since against the abrogation of Article 370 by Parliament on August 5.