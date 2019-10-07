Property owner dupes home buyer of Rs 38 lakh

Ramesh Chandra Shukla filed a suit in the Gurugram civil court alleging that a property owner sold a flat in sector 15 part 2 to him without clearing the outstanding loan he took from a finance company called Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.

"The accused had taken a loan of Rs 80 lakh during construction of the building and never paid the instalments. Further, he, without clarifying the status to Shukla, sold the flat to him for Rs 38 lakh," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

"As per the agreement, Shukla paid Rs 1 lakh in cash and the remaining Rs 37 lakh through RTGS. During investigation, the victim found that the property owner had taken a loan from a finance company and it went to court after the property owner did not pay any instalment," Bokan said. "On the basis of the non-payment of instalments, the finance company had taken a decree from the court to auction the property and recover the loan amount," Bokan said. "We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC for cheating and criminal breach of trust in Civil Line police station and the matter is under investigation. The accused property owner has been called for the probe," the official added.