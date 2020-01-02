Proposal to create Air Defence Command should be prepared by June 30, says Gen Rawat

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): India's newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat has given directions that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30 this year.

A Defence Ministry release on Thursday said he also set out priorities for the execution of synergy by June 30 and December 31 this year."The CDS also directed that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30, 2020. He also set out priorities for the execution of synergy by June 30 and December 31, 2020. Some of the areas identified for jointness and synergy include the creation of common logistics support pools in stations where two or more services have their presence," the release said.Emphasing collegiate system of functioning, General Rawat directed that all three services and Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time-bound manner."Decisions will, however, be taken to ensure the optimisation of resources. Efforts will be made to cut out infructuous ceremonial activities, which are manpower intensive. The CDS stressed that all must work towards accomplishing desired results and coming up with healthy views and ideas," the release stated. (ANI)