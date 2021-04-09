Prostitution racket busted, 3 victims rescued, 2 arrested in Goa

Margao (Goa) [India], April 9 (ANI): A prostitution racket was busted in Goa in which two accused were arrested and three victims were rescued, police said on Friday.



On reliable information received on April 8 at about 23.45 hours by PI Sachin S. Narvekar of Margao Town Police Station, regarding prostitution activities and that two men were coming on two scooters with three girls to deliver them to their prospective customers, near ACC Godown, on Ring road, Comba, Margao Goa, a trap was laid. The two persons were apprehended on April 9, at 01.30 hours and from their clutches three victim girls aged, 34, 35 and 23 were rescued, as per the police.

The two accused persons Arman Khan, aged - 29 years, resident of Goa and Tejas Marathe, aged - 19 years resident of Goa, were apprehended red-handed along with the victim girls.

FIR under section 370 (A) (2) R/w 34 of IPC and Section 4, 5, 6 and 7 of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act of 1956, stands registered and both the accused persons are remanded in Police Custody. The victims have been sent to Women Protection Home, Merces Goa.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

