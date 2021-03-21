Prostitution racket busted in Greater Noida, 23 held

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Greater Noida police on Saturday busted a sex racket and arrested 12 women and 11 men from a hotel in Dankaur.



"Police conducted a raid at New Crown Plaza Hotel in Dankaur's area and arrested 12 women and 11 men, including the hotel's manager, for indulging in prostitution. They will be sent to jail. Many objectionable things have been seized," said RK Singh, DCP, Greater Noida.

"Role of local police is also in question. Four constables, one head constable, and the driver of a local police van have been attached to the police line," Singh added.

Further proceedings against the arrested are underway. (ANI)

