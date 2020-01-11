Protect culture by taking them to future generations: Naidu

Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said India's ancient culture and humanitarian value are the legacy that needs to be protected by taking them to the future generations.

Speaking at the 173rd Aradhana Festival of Thyagaraja at Thiruvaiyaru in Tamil Nadu Naidu said: "Our culture and values are our identity. It is what makes us unique. It is what has earned us the respect of the whole world."

Stressing the need to protect them, Naidu said: "The most effective way to ensure this is to take the treasures of our culture to future generations. They must know of the stalwarts like Saint Tyagaraja and must be proud of their glorious cultural inheritance. They must draw inspiration from its brilliance and unite to chart a path forward for the nation."

Thyagaraja was a great composer of Carnatic music. He has composed several devotional songs mostly in praise of Hindu God Lord Rama. Naidu said, schools and educational institutions must strive to sensitise children to the diverse elements of our culture. "Our future generations must never forget their roots. But they also must not be confined by it," he remarked. Pointing out that 'art unites hearts' Naidu said music is among those elements of Indian culture that has a great potential to unit people and understand each other. Naidu said Thyagaraja the most revered 18th Century Trinity of composers - the others being Shyama Sastry and Muthuswami Dikshithar. "The majestic Pancharathna Krithis - the five gems in five ragas are sung with utmost devotion by all musicians coming together from various parts of India and the World in the Annual Aradhana. Brindavan was erected over that spot and his disciples started performing the Aradhana every year on Bahula Panchami day at the Samadhi," Naidu said. vj/rs