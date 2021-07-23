Protein Week 2021: Study suggests nearly one in two Indian adults have poor life quality

TPW is annually celebrated between July 24-30 for raising awareness about the importance of protein, a macronutrient that is integral to lead a healthy and active life.The Quality of Life (QoL) survey, which is based on a WHO QoL questionnaire and additional tools was conducted in May-June 2021 with a sample size of 2762 Indian adults in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai, Indore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Patna, representing 4 geographical zones of India - North, South, East and West.Based on the mean per cent scores of the 4 domains of QoL viz. physical health, psychological health, social relationships and environment and the cutoff point arrived to categorise Indian adults into "good" or "poor" QoL, the following findings were reported.- Nearly one out of two Indian adults had a poor quality of life (46.2 per cent).- More women have poor QoL than men (50.4 per cent vs 42 per cent) and similarly, the physical health scores of women are less than for men.- Kolkata recorded the highest percentage of adults (65 per cent) with poor Quality-of-Life score, followed by Chennai (49.8 per cent), Delhi (48.5 per cent), Patna (46.2 per cent), Hyderabad (44.4 per cent), Lucknow (40 per cent) and Indore (39.2 per cent). Mumbai had the highest percentage of adults(68 per cent) recording a good quality of life.- Almost all (99 per cent) respondents agreed that physical health and nutrition plays an important role in having a good QoL while nearly 98 per cent of the study population was of opinion that a protein-rich diet is important for a good Quality of Life.- Only 9 per cent of the respondents fulfilled the daily requirement of protein (Recommended Dietary Allowance). A huge gap also existed for the intake of 10 micronutrients that are important for immune function and overall health.Speaking on the findings of the survey, Mr Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India, said, "The Protein Week is a platform to drive conversations and build awareness about protein, making it a part of mainstream public health dialogue. This year, we have conducted a survey to assess the quality of life of Indian adults with an aim to establish the impact of nutrition on physical health and quality of life. Physical health is one of the factors which one can influence with right nutrition choices and staying active."He further pointed out, "Although more than 90 per cent of the respondents were aware of the role of physical health and nutrition only 9 per cent of respondents were getting adequate protein in their diet, which is alarming. Through our collaboration with CII and nutrition experts, we endeavour to sensitize Indian adults about the role of nutrition and protein in improving quality of life."Dedicated to bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone is a leading global food and beverage company. With its 'One Planet. One Health' approach, which considers the health of people and the planet as intimately interconnected, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices.Ms Vinita Bali, Chairperson, CII National Committee on Nutrition, also shared her views and said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Danone India for the 5th edition of The Protein Week. The findings of the recently conducted survey once again dimensionalise the gap in nutrition, even amongst the upper-income groups in our cities."She continued on the subject, and added, "This can only be tackled by taking personal responsibility for the choices we make as consumers and, on the supply side, by making nutritious food more available, accessible and affordable. At CII, we continue to work closely with private and public sector companies, regulatory and development agencies, state governments and NGOs to address this challenge."The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organisation, works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering industry, government and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes.Lifestyle and environmental changes over the years have adversely impacted the quality of life. Poor dietary habits, erratic sleep schedules and sedentary life have played a part in it but with the ongoing pandemic, focus on health and wellness has become centre stage.It is imperative to maintain a healthy lifestyle through an appropriate diet and adequate physical activity. It is critical that people are aware that a balanced and nutritious diet with an emphasis on protein and other essential nutrients can contribute to a healthy immune system while maintaining good strength and mobility. (ANI)