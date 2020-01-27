Protest against CAA, NRC, NPR in West Bengal's Howrah

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): A sit-in protest was held in the South Howrah area against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

For the past ten days, a protest like Delhi's Shaheen bagh has been going on in the North Howrah area. Now a similar protest has started in the South Howrah area.



Speaking to ANI, a protester Khurshid said, "We are protesting against CAA and NRC."

Hitting out at the government he said, "They want us to show papers. I ask them they are now sitting in the Parliament because of our votes, and that was possible with our voter ID card. And now they want us to show papers. Are they not satisfied with our voter ID card?



"We will continue our protest till they roll back CAA and do not implement NRC," he added. (ANI)

