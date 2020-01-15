Protest against CAA, NRC and NPR in Kerala by Girls Islamic Organisation of India

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): A Muslim women's group named "Girls Islamic Organisation of India" here on Wednesday protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).



State president of Girls Islamic Organization of India, Afeeda Ahmed said, "The movement against CAA started as a student protest in Delhi. A large number of Muslim students were also present during the protest there. Here we are holding a three-day protest.''

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

