Protest against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): A protest was staged against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) last night in the Moghalpura area here.

According to Moghalpura Police, on the intervening night of January 23 and 24, a few people including women staged a protest against the CAA and NRC in the limits of Moghalpura police.





"The protesters had obtained permission from the police station and staged a protest. Immediately after this, an extra force was called in and a few protesters were taken into preventive custody. They were shifted to Goshamahal police grounds and Moghalpura police station to ensure that no untoward incident occurred," police said.

"The protesters were later released," police added. (ANI).

