Protest against CAA, NRC in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): A large number of people from the Women India Movement on Saturday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) here and raised slogans denouncing the newly enacted law.

Protestors were seen carrying placards that read, 'Stop diving India, Boycott CAA, NRC, NPR', 'We are humans, not criminals', 'Save India from fascism'."Today's youths are tomorrow's future. The present leaders are scared by the youths and are trying to wipe us out. They are scared of the students because they are raising their voices," a protestor told ANI."It started with the triple talaq, then the removal of Article 370 and Babri Masjid verdict. We Muslims kept quiet but now it is a question to our Constitution. We are not here as Muslims but as an Indian Citizen protesting against the cruelty of the BJP government," she added.The protestor said the Central government is trying to make India a Hindu Rashtra by wiping out all other communities."This fascist government is trying to poison the minds of Hindus against the Muslims. After Muslims, there will be the Christian community and then other communities. The main motive of the government is to only keep Brahmins in India," added the protestor.The newly-enacted law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)