Protest against CAA at Maulana Azad National Urdu University enters 10th day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC) by the students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) entered the tenth day on Sunday.

The protestors on Sunday were joined by Kerala girls Ladeeda Sakhaloon and Aysha Renna who had become the face of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University's protests against the Citizenship Act. A video of Ladeeda and Aysha challenging the Delhi Police during the course of protests against the newly-enacted law had gone viral over social media.Addressing the gathering in Hyderabad, Sakhaloon said that the student community all across the country would continue their protests until the CAA is revoked. "Such protests all over the country show the power of the student community. This has created fear in the government," she said.The two women thanked all those who had joined the protests across the country against the CAA, and called upon people from all walks of life to show their support for the same.Noted poet and scientist Gauhar Raza also addressed the students.Protests have erupted in various cities across the country against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)