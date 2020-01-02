Protest against CAA called in B'luru tomorrow when PM Modi will visit city

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Former Congress minister and legislator Zameer Ahmed Khan has called for a protest against the newly-amended citizenship law in Bengaluru tomorrow, on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 107th session of the Indian Science Congress in the city.



PM Modi will inaugurate the session at 10 am in Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru on Friday.

Four hours after that, at 2 pm, the protest has been called by Khan at Eidgah Maidan. "Please join us in large numbers," stated the protest poster. Khan is the MLA of the Chamarajpet constituency and a former minister.

Starting today, PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, where he will take part in various programs, including a visit to Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru city.

During the Siddaganga Mutt visit, Modi is slated to unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji. (ANI)

