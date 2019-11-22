Protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Different organisations, including peasant organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), on Friday took out a protest in Guwahati against the Citizenship Amendment Bill demanding its withdrawal.

The protestors held placards that read -- 'Withdraw CAB permanently' and 'Assam opposes CAB' and shouted slogans against the bill.

"We will never accept this bill. If the bill is passed, all political rights of the people of Assam and the North-East will be destroyed. This is an unconstitutional and communal bill. This bill should be completely rejected as it is against the interests of North-East India," KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi told reporters here.Several anti-citizenship bill protests have been held in the North-East in the past several months.Earlier on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed so that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Parsi refugees, who are being discriminated on basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, obtain Indian citizenship.The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 this year, aims at granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)