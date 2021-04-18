Protest against police brutality held in California city

"The City of Oakland experienced disruptive protests in the Downtown area," the city's police department said on Saturday.

San Francisco, April 18 (IANS) Hundreds of people took to the streets of the city of Oakland in California to protest against fatal police shootings in Minneapolis and Chicago.

Some protesters assaulted a community member and police officer, broke windows, spray-painted buildings, set a car on fire along with multiple debris fires, Xinhua news agency reported citing the police as saying.

The police put the number of demonstrators at between 250 and 300 participants.

Despite the damage, police issued no citations and made no arrests.

On April 11, 20-year-old African-American man Daunte Wright was shot dead by a female police officer in the US state of Minnesota, who said she mistook her gun for a taser.

The incident took place in Brooklyn Center, a city of about 31,000, which is just a few miles away from Minneapolis, where the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of African-American man George Floyd in May 2020 is underway.

A video was released by the Chicago police last week which showed a police officer shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy on March 29.

