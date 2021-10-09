Protest held at Jantar Mantar over killing of civilians in Kashmir by terrorists

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Kashmiri Pandit organizations staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday against recent targeted killings of civilians by terrorists in Kashmir.



They demanded that the government should take strong action to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

A leader of Kashmiri Samiti, Delhi, said there is need to "wake up" to the situation.

He said terrorists do not want Kashmiri Pandits to return to the Valley.

"The terrorists do not want the Kashmiri Pandits to return and it is their conspiracy to hamper the peace process initiated by the Centre," he said.

The leader said that they have been recalling the "genocide" of the minority community in Kashmir after Pakistan-sponsored terrorism erupted.

He said that a special investigation team should be formed to probe recent targeted killings of minority community members.

A protestor said that the government should carve out a union territory for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

"If the government wants the Kashmiri Pandits to return to the Valley, they should make a Union Territory where any citizen of the country can live," he said.

Seven people have been killed in targeted terror attacks in Kashmir earlier this week. (ANI)

