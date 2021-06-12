Protest in Islamabad over custodial death of suspect, kin demand inquiry

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 13 (ANI): A protest erupted in Islamabad over the death of a suspect in the custody of the Pakistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) with relatives of the deceased demanding an inquiry into his death and "justice".



The relatives and acquaintances of the deceased staged a sit-in on IJP Road with the body of the suspect, Geo News reported.

The suspect had been arrested a few days ago on suspicion of involvement in the deaths of two policemen in the G-13 neighbourhood of the capital.

The suspect's mother told Geo News that her son had surrendered to the police willingly for questioning and lamented that he had met such a fate.

"If he was involved in any way, why did they do this to him? Why not forward the matter to a judge," she asked.

The sit-in caused a disruption in the flow of traffic. It was called off later in the evening after talks were held with Additional Deputy Commissioner General Islamabad Rana Waqas, who promised a judicial inquiry within three months.

Other protesters, some of whom were neighbours of the suspect, accused the police of torturing and killing him.

"There are signs of torture on the body," they said, adding that they had been handed over the body after being told he had "died of fever".

They demanded that the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) and senior government officials take notice of the matter.

Later, the police said a case has been registered against the police personnel involved in the incident.

CTD Station House Officer Fayyaz Ranjha and Inquiry Officer Shams Akbar have been arrested. (ANI)

