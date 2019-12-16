Protest in Patna against CAA, several cops hurt

Patna, Dec 16 (IANS) Agitating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a mob set afire a police post and targeted some vehicles at Kargil Chowk, here on Sunday.

According to Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi, the protesters were moving towards the Kargil Chowk from Ashok Rajpath when they were intercepted by the police.

They attacked a Vajra vehicle and pelted stones on the police, leaving around a dozen policemen injured, Ravi said. The police had to lob three rounds of tear gas to disperse the mob, he said.

An FIR has reportedly been registered at the Gandhi Maidan police station for organising a procession without permission and destroying public property. The police is examining CCTV footage to identify the miscreants. hindi-rs/pcj