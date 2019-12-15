Protest march against citizenship law in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): A large number of people gathered under the banner of Muslim Service Organisation here on Sunday and marched in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019.



"The CAA is not acceptable at any cost. The government should immediately take back this decision. We will also conduct a padayatra from Dehradun to the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi," said Saddam Qureshi, general secretary of the Muslim Service Organisation.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from both the Houses of Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent to it on November 12. (ANI)

