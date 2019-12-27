Protest over CAA marks tipping point of anger against BJP: Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Friday said that protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have marked the tipping point of the angst built up over various issues since the BJP government came to power at the Centre.



In an open letter, the Congress leader said: "This protest is not just about the CAA and NRC anymore. It marks the tipping point of all the angst that has been built up over various issues since this [BJP] government came into power barely six months ago -- polarising politics, ongoing human rights violation on Kashmir, temple, downturn of the economy, language and cultural imposition and more recently the police brutality."

He said that the insecurity of a regime is "exposed" when it chooses to respond to unarmed citizens engaging in peaceful demonstrations with the brute police force.

People across the country are protesting over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)