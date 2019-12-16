Protest over sexual assault of girl student in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (IANS) Hundreds of protesters on Monday staged a protest against a private convent coeducational school authorities near Amritsar town in Punjab over the alleged sexual assault of a Class 2 girl student by a senior from Class 10 of the school.

The protesters were demanding registration of a criminal case against the school authorities for its failure to prevent the crime and forcing the victim's parents not to report the incident to the police.

The school, Sacred Heart Convent School, affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Educations, is located in Beas, some 40 km from Amritsar.

"The school authorities forced the victim's parents not to lodge the police complaint. The victim's family, which is poor, also left the place to an undisclosed location," a woman protester, whose child is studying the school, said. Expressing concern about the safety of the school children, another protester demanded the arrest of the school Principal for negligence. "A girl student committed suicide in the school five years back. She was also the victim of rape. The matter was not reported to the police owing to the influence of the school," she added. Several social organizations also joined the protest. To express solidarity with the victim, business establishments, including shops, were closed in Beas town for a day. The police said a complaint against the accused has been lodged.