Protest was not in the campus, large number of locals participated : JMI

New Delhi (India), Dec 15 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) administration has clarified that a large number of locals participated in the protest and it was not held in the varsity campus.

It is pertinent to mention that students of JMI protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC) following which the scores of protesters and policemen were injured in the fray that has literally besieged the university. JMI on Saturday announced that it has postponed all examinations.



"Demonstration was not held in University campus nor was it protest of Jamia. A large number of locals participated in it. We held talks with students, now they are protesting peacefully," said Ahmad Azeem, Jamia Millia Islamia PRO

"All examinations have been postponed. New dates to be announced in due course of time. Winter vacation declared from December 16, 2019, to January 5, 2020. University to open on 6th January 2020," read a release from the university on Saturday.

Scores of students from the city's Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) here on Saturday. A day earlier, students staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, leaving as many as 12 cops injured here on Friday. According to police, the protestors pelted stones at policemen who were deployed to control the situation.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

