Protester throws shoe at SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal's vehicle in Punjab's Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], October 10 (ANI): A farm law protestor hurled a shoe at the vehicle carrying Shiromani Akali Dal president and former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal in Jalandhar on Saturday.



The incident was caught on camera.

SAD leader and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had on Saturday met with family members of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident.

As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad in Lakhimpur Kheri and mowed down farmers.

However, both the Union Minister and his son have refuted SKM's allegations.

On Saturday, Ashish Mishra was arrested after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh police in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday had filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra. The police have arrested two accused in connection with the case. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.

Earlier on Friday, Punjab Congress Chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu sat on a hunger strike, demanding an arrest of Ashish Mishra. (ANI)

