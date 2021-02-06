Protesters detained by Delhi Police near Shahidi Park area during 'chakka jam'

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Police detained several protesters in the Shahidi Park area who were agitating against farm laws as part of the countrywide 'chakka jam' called by the farmer unions. Farmers have been protesting against the Central farm laws at the national capital's border over the past several weeks.

Heavy security has been deployed at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh), in view of protests against the farm laws.Personnel of Security Forces including that of Rapid Action Force deployed at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh). Drone cameras were deployed at the Tikri border today to monitor the law and order situation in the wake of 'chakka jam' call by the farmer unions.Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order situation here. At least 12 metro stations have also been put on alert, police said.Meanwhile, security across Delhi tightened today with the deployment of extra forces, putting up multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads.A pan-India 'chakka jam' call has been given by farmers from 12 pm to 3:00.Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)