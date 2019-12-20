Protesters pelt stones at police personnel in Meerut during anti-CAA protest

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Protesters on Friday pelted stones at police personnel during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Lisari Gate, Meerut.

In a video of the incident, police personnel were also seen pelting stones at the crowd when a clash broke out between the police force and the agitated crowd.

Police also resorted to lathi-charge during the protest in order to control the crowd.Meanwhile, a clash broke out between the police force and protestors in Ghaziabad as well, after people offered Namaz in Kaila Bhatta area.In a video, people were seen pelting stones at the police personnel and arguing with them.The District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghaziabad also took to the streets and tried to convince the crowd to carry out a peaceful protest.Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)