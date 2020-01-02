Protesters tried to set 30 cops on fire in Meerut

Meerut, Jan 2 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police have released a video clip which shows that protesters in Meerut had planned to set on fire about 30 policemen and Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawans who were inside a shop.

The incident took place at Lisadi Gate on December 20 when the protesters locked the shop from outside and set it on fire.

However, SSP Ajay Sahni reached the spot on time and brought out the cops.

The protesters fired on the cops in which two RAF jawans were injured. A local journalist was also injured.

The police said that a case had been registered and efforts were on to identify the accused.