New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Soon after Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik appealed to protesting police personnel to resume duty, the cops raised slogans of "Humara CP (Commissioner of Police) kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho" outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in ITO.

Delhi Police personnel also held a placard with a picture of former Delhi Special CP, Kiran Bedi that read "We need you", outside the PHQ here.Earlier today, Patnaik addressed the cops and urged them to maintain the discipline and return to their duties."A few police personnel got agitated due to some incidents where some police sleuths were assaulted. FIR has been registered in these incidents," said Patnaik."We are addressing the anger (of police personnel) caused by these incidents. Discussions are underway, senior officials are addressing all the concerns," he added.Earlier today, Patnaik had asserted that based on High Court's orders, a judicial enquiry is being carried out in the matter.However, despite the police chief's assurance, the protest by Delhi police personnel is continued outside the PHQ. The protestors are demanding 'justice' and swift action against the 'culprits' in connection with the clash with advocates.Meanwhile, according to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources, Delhi Police has submitted a report to MHA on the incident where clash broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November, 2.In another development, lawyers at all Delhi District Courts are on strike today, following clashes between police and the lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November.A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (ANI)