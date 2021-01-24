Protesting farmers affix 'black laws' banners on NH signboards

Ghazipur, Jan 24 (IANS) Thousands of farmers who have been protesting at multiple Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws, have now put up banners reading "repeal the farm laws" on the National Highway signboards.

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, who are also the part of the protesters camping on the Ghazipur border, have also put up posters against the government and their organisation, at the site.