Protestors march towards Islamabad against killing of Pashtun youths

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): Hundreds of demonstrators of Jani Khel dharna on Sunday marched towards Islamabad to protest against the brutal murder of four Pashtun youths hailing from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.



Slamming the inaction of the authorities, Mohsin Dawar, a member of the National Assembly, said that the least that government can do is to stop these confrontations to avoid more losses.

"Tortured dead bodies of 4 teenagers were ignored for 8 days by Provincial and Federal government. Now police is not allowing the #JaniKhilLongMarch2Islamabad. I was stopped by police at Karak. The least that Govt can do is to stop these confrontations to avoid more losses. We will not back out," Dawar tweeted.

The local residents have staged a sit-in in Jani Khel since March 21, demanding the arrest of the culprits involved in the murder of the teenagers, The Express Tribune reported.

The four youths, whose mutilated bodies were found in the open field near an army camp, were allegedly picked on the pretext of espionage by Pakistan-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

Locals accuse the Pakistan army and dreadful TTP, whom the army and the establishment label as people's and country's enemy, are operating hand in glove to suppress the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, an increasingly popular for the rights of tribal natives.

Pashtun leaders have time and again accused the Pakistan Army of carrying out violence in the region with impunity. They say the army, which has over deployed troops in the name of regional security from terrorists, has in fact provided them patronage in carrying out attacks against minority tribal population.

The government has cracked down on prominent Pashtun voices, including Manzoor Pashteen, the leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, who was arrested on charges of sedition last year. He was released later following widespread criticism of the government's move. (ANI)